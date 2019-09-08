Cleveland fans rain down boos at halftime

Getty Images

Browns fans were expecting a lot better than this.

After the most hyped offseason in franchise history, the Browns laid an egg in the first half of their opener today, and they’re trailing the Titans 12-6. At the end of the half, the fans in Cleveland loudly booed as the Browns went to the locker room.

Those boos may have been directed both at the team and at the officials, as the Browns had 10 penalties for 107 yards in the first half.

But whatever the officials do, the Browns have to play a lot better in the second half. A Week One loss would be a major disappointment after Cleveland had such high hopes heading into the season.