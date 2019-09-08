Cowboys to limit Byron Jones’ snaps

Getty Images

A key player on the Cowboys’ defense will not be ready for a full workload today.

Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones won’t be in the starting lineup and will play limited snaps today against the Giants, according to Ed Werder of ESPN.

Jones was recovering from a hip injury all offseason and wasn’t activated from the physically unable to perform list until August 26. So it’s no surprise that he’s not all the way back.

Still, Jones was listed as a full participant in practice on the Cowboys’ injury report this week, which may raise some eyebrows. The Cowboys apparently believe he’s not quite ready to be a full participant on their defense.