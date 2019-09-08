Dak Prescott doesn’t have new contract, does have three first-half TDs

Getty Images

Dak Prescott‘s price just went up after the first half.

The Cowboys quarterback has completed 20 of 26 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns in the first half against the Giants, giving Dallas a 21-7 lead at intermission.

Prescott has thrown at least three touchdown passes in a game 10 times previously, including twice last year. He set a career-high in the regular-season finale against the Giants in 2018, going 27-of-44 for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

That means in his last six quarters in the regular season, all against the Giants, Prescott is 47-of-70 for 643 yards and seven touchdowns.

Prescott, who is in his fourth NFL season, has only 12 games when he has thrown for at least 256 yards.

The Giants have limited Ezekiel Elliott to 26 yards on seven carries, but it hasn’t mattered with Prescott doing his thing. His touchdown passes went for 28, 4 and 21 yards to Blake Jarwin, Jason Witten and Amari Cooper respectively.

Michael Gallup is the team’s leading receiver with five catches for 84 yards.

The Giants took a 7-0 lead on their first possession, going 91 yards in seven plays. The Giants have 181 yards on 24 plays at the half. They have not threatened to score since.

Eli Manning is 13-of-19 for 102 yards and a touchdown. Saquon Barkley has five carries for 73 yards, which begs the question as to why he has only five carries.