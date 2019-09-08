Dak Prescott passes for 405 yards, four touchdowns in rout of Giants

Getty Images

The Cowboys ended the 2018 regular season with a 36-35 victory over the Giants, gaining 419 yards as Dak Prescott threw for 387 yards and a career-best four touchdowns.

The 2019 season opener was even worse for the Giants against the Cowboys.

Dallas rolled to 494 yards in a 35-17 victory as Prescott completed 25 of 32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns.

Prescott has had more yards only once, throwing for 455 in a 27-20 win over the Eagles last November.

Still in search of a contract extension, Prescott’s price might have gone up. He played as good as he has in a Cowboys uniform.

He became the first quarterback in team history to have a perfect 158.3 passer rating and only the 30th quarterback in NFL history to accomplish that. Ben Roethlisberger and Jared Goff both had games with perfect passer ratings last season.

The Giants struck first, using a 59-yard run by Saquon Barkley on their second play from scrimmage to set up a 1-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning to Evan Engram. That was the Giants’ last hurrah.

The Cowboys scored a touchdown on five consecutive possessions, the first time for them to accomplish that feat since Week 14 of the 2014 season against the Bears. Five different players scored — tight end Blake Jarwin on a 28-yard catch, Jason Witten on a 4-yard catch, Amari Cooper on a 21-yard catch, Randall Cobb on a 25-yard catch and Ezekiel Elliott on a 10-yard run.

Elliott, who returned to the team Wednesday after getting a contract extension, had 13 carries for 53 yards.

Manning completed 30 of 44 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown. Barkley had 11 carries for 120 yards and caught four passes for 19 yards.

Giants rookie backup Daniel Jones made his NFL debut with 1:46 remaining. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 17 yards before losing a fumble on a scramble.