Delanie Walker: Browns were who we thought they were

Getty Images

Titans tight end Delanie Walker sounded tired of hearing hype about the Cleveland Browns this week and noted that you’ve “got to go in there and play football” before anyone gets named the best in the league.

Sunday was a big reminder that what happens on the field matters more than talk leading into the season. The Titans mauled the Browns 43-13 in Cleveland and Walker had five catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns to help make it happen.

Walker did his best Dennis Green impersonation when asked about how things went.

“This is just another game. Cleveland — we ain’t worried about them,” Walker said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “I’m going to tell you again, man: they were who we thought they were. Y’all can crown them if you want to crown them. You’ve still gotta play football.”

Walker suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week One last season. This was a far more satisfying way to kick off a year.