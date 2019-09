Getty Images

DeSean Jackson is back, and so are the Eagles.

After three seasons in Washington and two in Tampa, Jackson has returned to the Eagles and is lighting up his former team. He has six catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

His touchdowns have covered 51 and 53 yards.

The 53-yarder came with 5:07 remaining in the third quarter and has given the Eagles their first lead of the day at 21-20.

Jackson’s broken left ring finger doesn’t seem to be bothering him.