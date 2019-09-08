DeSean Jackson’s first touchdown snapped Philly out of its funk

Posted by Mike Florio on September 8, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT
DeSean Jackson is back in Philadelphia. And he played a key role in Sunday’s season-opening win.

The first of Jackson’s two touchdowns helped snap the home team out of a 17-0 funk, although quarterback Carson Wentz never flinched in the face of the slow start.

“We were never worried offensively,” Wentz told PFT by phone after the eventual 32-27 win. “We didn’t panic. The character of the team and the culture of the organization keep it from happening. It’s a long game and a long season, and the veterans keep everybody calm.”

Wentz isn’t calm about what Jackson can do; the quarterback gushed about Jackson’s potential impact on the offense.

“He creates mismatches and problems for the defense,” Wentz said of Jackson. “He opens up the rest of the offense.”

Indeed he does. And he gives Wentz a weapon he’s never really had. Yes, the team has had deep threats, but not of the caliber of Jackson, who returned to the city where his career began with more than 150 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and most importantly a win over one of his former teams.

11 responses to “DeSean Jackson’s first touchdown snapped Philly out of its funk

  1. Wentz to DJax all season long…two deep 50+ yard bombs for TD’s today..just the beginning of greater thing to come. Wentz looked great considering he hasn’t played in over 8 months and took no snaps in preseason games.

  5. elishamanning says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:45 pm
    Playing a horrible Redskins team at home has a tendency to do that for teams !
    ——————-

    You do realize Washington has a really good defense right? Think before speaking next time.

  6. You do realize Washington has a really good defense right? Think before speaking next time.

    ——-

    No they don’t. They have the second worst odds to win the SB according to Vegas. Maybe you should take your own advice.

  7. I was there and the second half was a lot of fun. I never felt that The Eagles were going to lose even at 17-0. The Linc went crazy when D-Jax had that first 50+ yard TD. But the reality is that the Defensive Front didn’t get any pressure on Keenum and the secondary struggled. I expected more pressure up front since Washington’s O Line is supposedly not that great. But a W is a W and they know what they have to work on.

  11. patswinyoucry says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:56 pm
    You do realize Washington has a really good defense right? Think before speaking next time.

    ——-

    No they don’t. They have the second worst odds to win the SB according to Vegas. Maybe you should take your own advice.
    —–‘
    Hmmm when did someone saying a team has a really good defense morph into you thinking they said they have a really good team?🤔

