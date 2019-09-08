DeSean Jackson’s first touchdown snapped Philly out of its funk

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson is back in Philadelphia. And he played a key role in Sunday’s season-opening win.

The first of Jackson’s two touchdowns helped snap the home team out of a 17-0 funk, although quarterback Carson Wentz never flinched in the face of the slow start.

“We were never worried offensively,” Wentz told PFT by phone after the eventual 32-27 win. “We didn’t panic. The character of the team and the culture of the organization keep it from happening. It’s a long game and a long season, and the veterans keep everybody calm.”

Wentz isn’t calm about what Jackson can do; the quarterback gushed about Jackson’s potential impact on the offense.

“He creates mismatches and problems for the defense,” Wentz said of Jackson. “He opens up the rest of the offense.”

Indeed he does. And he gives Wentz a weapon he’s never really had. Yes, the team has had deep threats, but not of the caliber of Jackson, who returned to the city where his career began with more than 150 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and most importantly a win over one of his former teams.