Drew Rosenhaus: Antonio Brown will work like every other player on the Patriots

Getty Images

Antonio Brown is prepared to do things the Patriot Way.

That’s the word from Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, who says that he and Brown have discussed the demands that coach Bill Belichick puts on his players, and Brown is ready to meet those demands.

“I’ll just tell you that the Patriots are obviously a very solid, strong organization,” Rosenhaus said on ESPN. “They do things the Patriots Way. They expect everyone to be accountable. They don’t make any exceptions. I’ve discussed this with Antonio. And he wants to be a Patriot. He’s prepared to go there, fit in, work hard, be like every other player on the team, do what’s asked of him, do his job and make it work. He’s honored with the opportunity and he’s looking forward to taking advantage of it.”

Contrary to perceptions that Brown cares more about himself than about helping his team win, Rosenhaus said the winning culture in New England was a big part of the appeal.

“Antonio had a robust free-agent market and certainly had a lot of options,” Rosenhaus said. “But it was hard to compete with New England and that amazing opportunity, that great franchise, and play with one of the all-time greats, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick.”

One thing we can say safely: If Brown surreptitiously tapes Belichick and puts their conversation online, he won’t last long in New England.