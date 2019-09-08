Eagles rally in second half for 32-27 win

Getty Images

It was ugly early for the Eagles, but they finally righted the ship in the second half. Down 20-7 at halftime, Philadelphia won 32-27.

Carson Wentz had two second-half touchdown passes, one to DeSean Jackson and another to Alshon Jeffery, and Jeffery also scored on a 2-yard run in the second half.

Wentz finished 28 of 39 for 313 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson caught touchdown passes of 51 and 53, with the latter giving the Eagles their first lead at 21-20 with 5:07 remaining in the third quarter.

Back with his original team playing his old team, Jackson finished with eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. It was his most receiving yards since torching the Seahawks for 157 in a 2014 game while he was with Washington.

Case Keenum went 30-of-45 for 380 yards and three touchdowns, the last coming with six seconds remaining.