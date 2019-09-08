Giants take 7-0 lead over Cowboys

Getty Images

The return of Ezekiel Elliott dominated the headlines last week leading up to the Cowboys’ season opener against the Giants. But Saquon Barkley has been the story early today.

Barkley fumbled at the end of an 8-yard gain on his first carry, which was the Giants’ first play from scrimmage. Fullback Eli Penny saved Barkley, covering up the loose ball.

On Barkley’s second carry, he went 59 yards before Chidobe Awuzie pushed him out of bounds at the Dallas 23. It set up a New York touchdown.

Eli Manning threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram, giving the Giants a 7-0 lead with 8:06 remaining in the first quarter.

The Cowboys moved the ball on their first possession but stalled at the Giants 46 and punted.

Barkley has three carries for 64 yards. Elliott has three for 13.