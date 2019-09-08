Greg Robinson ejected for kicking Kenny Vaccaro

Getty Images

The Browns have been undisciplined today, and it cost them their starting left tackle.

The penalty-plagued Browns had their most flagrant penalty of the day when starting left tackle Greg Robinson kicked Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head. Robinson was lying on the ground on his back at the end of a play and delivered an MMA-style upkick to the face.

It was an obvious cheap shot and the officials were right to eject Robinson, and he easily could have been the second ejection of the day, as Myles Garrett got a 15-yard penalty that could have resulted in an ejection for taking a shot at Tennessee’s Delanie Walker.

Kendall Lamm came in to replace Robinson, and the Browns’ offensive line is struggling in an ugly first half.