Jason Witten gives Cowboys 14-7 lead

Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t done much, but he hasn’t had to. Dak Prescott has done all the heavy lifting for the Cowboys offense.

While Elliott has rushed for only 17 yards on five carries, Prescott has completed 14 of 18 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

Both of Prescott’s touchdowns have gone to tight ends. Blake Jarwin caught a 28-yarder, and Jason Witten, in his first game back from the television booth, has a 4-yarder.

Witten’s score with 10:19 remaining in the second quarter has given the Cowboys their first lead at 14-7. He beat safety Michael Thomas.