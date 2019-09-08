Jets lose TD on PI review, Le’Veon Bell gets it back

Getty Images

The NFL now allows for replay review of pass interference calls and the Jets had points taken o after officials found one on an apparent touchdown pass to tight end Ryan Griffin in the third quarter.

Sam Darnold make a nimble escape from pressure to find Griffin all alone at the goal line, but a review showed that a pick by wide receiver Quincy Enunwa enabled Griffin to roam free. The Jets lost 10 yards, but they got the points back on Le'Veon Bell‘s first touchdown since signing with the team.

Bell caught a pass from Darnold and took it nine yards for a touchdown and then added a catch on the two-point conversion to put the Jets up 16-0. They opted not to call on Kaare Vedvik after he missed an extra point and a field goal in the first half.

The score came after the Jets tackled Frank Gore in the end zone for a safety that opened their lead to 8-0. Braxton Berrios returned the ensuing free kick near midfield and the Jets offense had its best drive of the day to produce its first points of the year.

Bell has 13 carries for 54 yards and four catches for 25 yards overall.