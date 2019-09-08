Jets ride four Bills turnovers to 6-0 halftime lead

Getty Images

The defenses have gotten the better of the offenses at the Meadowlands on Sunday, but the Jets defense is the only one taking the ball away and that’s gotten them to halftime with a 6-0 lead.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley returned an interception 17 yards for the only score of the opening half of the 2019 season. Jets kicker Kaare Vedvik put the extra point off the left upright on his first try since being claimed off of waivers last weekend.

The interception was one of four Bills turnovers in the first half. Josh Allen lost a fumble on a sack by Jordan Jenkins, Mosley came up with the ball when Allen and center Mitch Morse botched an exchange on a fourth down try and linebacker Neville Hewitt picked off a pass that was batted at the line.

Hewitt’s pick set the Jets up at midfield and Sam Darnold hit Jamison Crowder for a 19-yard gain on the next play. That set the Jets up in field goal range, but Vedvik was wide right to make it a matched set of missed kicks.

That pass to Crowder was the longest gain of the half for the Jets, who went three and out twice and punted four times in the first 30 minutes. Le'Veon Bell has had some good runs when the blocking allows him a little space to run and has 38 yards on nine carries in his Jets debut. Darnold is 9-of-15 for 81 yards and has been sacked three times as the line has struggled in both phases of the game

The Bills have gone with a pass-heavy game plan — Allen dropped back on their first 18 offensive plays — and Allen is 15-of-23 for 141 yards while also running the ball seven times. Frank Gore has the only other carries as the Bills clearly think throwing the ball is the best way to beat the Jets.

That hasn’t worked out for them thus far, but the Jets haven’t been able to put the game anywhere close to out of reach thanks to their offensive issues.