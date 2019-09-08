Jimmy Garoppolo throws pick-six to Vernon Hargreaves

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said he likes to throw into coverage in the preseason to see how his receivers fight for balls, but throwing into coverage proved to be a poor choice in Tampa on Sunday.

Buccaneers quarterback Vernon Hargreaves picked off a poor throw by Garoppolo and cruised 15 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. It was the first score of the day for the Bucs, who now lead the 49ers 7-3 in the second quarter.

Garoppolo was trying to hit running back Tevin Coleman along the sideline, but the throw was both telegraphed and hung in the air to make it an easy pick for Hargreaves.

Garoppolo is 6-of-8 for 50 yards so far in his first regular season game since tearing his ACL last season.