John Ross catches second touchdown for Bengals

John Ross was always fast.

Suddenly, he looks like a football player.

The Bengals wide receiver, more known for his Scouting Combine speed than anything done on an actual field, just caught his second touchdown as the Bengals went up 17-14 on the Seahawks just before halftime.

Ross just scored a 55-yard touchdown pass, moments after a wide-open drop that might have been another one.

He has three catches for 108 yards in the first half, more than doubling his previous career high for a single game (52).

They need that kind of production in the injury absence of A.J. Green, and getting the former top-10 pick to actually produce is a huge benefit for rookie coach Zac Taylor.