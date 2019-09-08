Josh Gordon gets Patriots out to early lead

Getty Images

The Patriots have another pretty good wide receiver showing up for work tomorrow.

But the ultra-talented wideout they already had made the first play of the year.

Josh Gordon just broke a couple of tackles to plow into the end zone for a touchdown, putting the Patriots up 7-0 on the Steelers.

The 20-yard score happened when Gordon got lost in the Steelers coverage, and then powered through a pair of attempts to stop him. It was preceded by a slick 32-yard pass from Julian Edelman to James White.

When Antonio Brown gets there (assuming Antonio Brown remains there), the Patriots will have a pair of players who can create immediate matchup problems for opposing defenses.