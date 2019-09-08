Kwon Alexander ejected for hit to head of Jameis Winston

Getty Images

49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander‘s return to Tampa has come to an early end.

Alexander left the Buccaneers as a free agent this offseason and he’s left Sunday’s game in the first quarter. Alexander was ejected for lowering his helmet to initiate a hit to the head of Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who was going down at the end of a run at the time of the hit.

The run had converted a third down for the Bucs and the 15 yards from Alexander’s penalty moved them deeper into 49ers territory on their longest offensive drive of the quarter.

It kept on moving, but two holding penalties on right tackle Demar Dotson wiped out two apparent touchdown catches by tight end Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard lost a fumble to end the drive with no points. The 49ers lead 3-0 in the second quarter.