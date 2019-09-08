Kyle Van Noy inactive, for the best reason

Getty Images

The Patriots will be without veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy tonight against the Steelers, as he’s about to be with someone new.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Van Noy is inactive tonight because his wife is in labor. (Best of luck to all the Van Noys).

The Patriots also deactivated veteran wideout Demaryius Thomas, along with cornerback Joejuan Williams, cornerback Obi Melifonwu, tackle Korey Cunningham, and defensive lineman Byron Cowart.

The Steelers deactivated quarterback Joshua Dobbs, safety Sean Davis, cornerback Justin Layne, guard Fred Johnson, offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, tight end Zach Gentry, and defensive end Isaiah Buggs.