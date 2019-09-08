Lamar Jackson perfect, as Ravens cruise

AP

Sure the Dolphins are tanking, whether they say it or not. But we knew that was coming.

The eye-opener in Miami Sunday was the play of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The second-year passer was perfect in their 59-10 win over the Dolphins, able to watch the fourth quarter safely on the bench after logging a spotless 158.3 passer rating.

Jackson was 17-of-20 passing for 324 yards and five touchdowns.

Last year in seven starts after taking over for Joe Flacco, he threw five touchdowns.

This year’s progress was clear — though there was some grade inflation because of the opponent — yet the deep ball combination with rookie Marquise Brown (four catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns) is a new element to their offense.

The conventional wisdom was that the Ravens were going to be run-heavy in their new offense, and that may eventually be true as the season goes on. But Jackson showed he’s capable of being a dual threat.

The Dolphins showed themselves to be capable of not much, with Josh Rosen thrown into the fire in the third quarter after they were down 52-10. It’s going to be a long year for Dolphins fans, who waited nine minutes to start booing, and perhaps shouldn’t have waited that long.