Michael Badgley officially out for the Chargers

AP

The Chargers all but ruled out kicker Michael Badgley when they downgraded him to doubtful on Saturday and they took the final step on Sunday afternoon.

Badgley is one of the seven Chargers inactives for their Week One matchup with the Colts. Badgley will be replaced by punter Ty Long, who did both kicking and punting in the CFL the last two years. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be the holder.

The Chargers ruled out cornerback Trevor Williams on Friday with a quad injury. Linebacker Denzel Perryman is active after being listed as questionable. Quarterback Easton Stick, wide receiver Geremy Davis, cornerback Roderic Teamer, linebacker Jatavis Brown and defensive lineman Cortez Broughton are also out.

The Colts ruled out defensive end Jabaal Sheard and running back Jonathan Williams on Friday. Offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark, Tight end Hale Hentges, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, linebacker EJ Speed and cornerback Marvell Tell were scratched on Sunday.