Mike Evans, Devin White set to play Sunday

An illness has been making its way through the Buccaneers locker room, but it appears it won’t keep a couple of key players out of Sunday’s opener against the 49ers.

Wide receiver Mike Evans missed practice on Friday after coming down with the bug and linebacker Devin White was added to the injury report on Saturday for the same reason. Both players were listed as questionable and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that both players are expected to be in the lineup.

That continues a run of good injury news for the Bucs. Linebacker Lavonte David and defensive tackle Vita Vea are both set to play after missing the summer with knee injuries that created some doubt about their availability for the opener.

Safety Justin Evans (Achilles) and quarterback Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder) are the only two Bucs ruled out of Sunday’s game.