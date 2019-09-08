Myles Jack apologizes for ejection and vows “it will not happen again”

Getty Images

It took many men to get Myles Jack off the field and calmed down after his ejection from Sunday’s game. Afterward, the Jaguars linebacker was apologetic.

“First and foremost, I have to apologize to my team and the city of Jacksonville because that is not how we conduct ourselves in any way,” Jack told reporters after the Jaguars’ 40-26 loss to the Chiefs. “In the heat of the moment, I just felt like when Sammy Watkins ran a route that was not a route and came and hit me underneath my chin, I put my hands up and he stood over me and said something to me so I pushed him and next thing I know, someone pushed me from behind. I did not see any flags thrown so at that point I felt like I needed to defend myself from the altercation that was going on after the play. At the end of the day, I apologize for that and it will not happen again.”

Jack’s disagreement with Watkins escalated when Demarcus Robinson came to Watkins’ defense. Jack responded by throwing a punch at Robinson.

It appeared Jack was trying to head toward the Chiefs sideline when coaches and teammates helped usher him back toward the Jaguars sideline and into the locker room, where he had to watch the rest of the game.

“It’s a crazy and physical sport that we play, and I just felt like that play was not a football play,” Jack said. “I felt like it was a pass play, and the receiver did not run the route. I felt like he smashed right into me underneath my chin and tackled me and got up and said some words to me, so I kind of pushed him, and I got attacked from the back. At that point, I felt like we were not playing football anymore, but that is no excuse for my actions. Looking back, it was an idiotic move for me to do that because you do not get points for that. I’m a captain now, and the team just extended me so I have to do better for me and my team.”

The Jaguars gave Mack a four-year, $57 million extension in August. He made two tackles before leaving.