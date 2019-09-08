Myles Jack ejected as tempers rise in Jacksonville

Getty Images

The Chiefs-Jaguars game is getting out of control. Nick Foles is out. Tyreek Hill is questionable. Sammy Watkins is coming up big. And Myles Jack just got ejected.

The good news is Patrick Mahomes appears OK after a brief scare.

Mahomes was sacked by Yannick Ngakoue at the Jacksonville 13 in the second quarter. He got sandwiched among three Jaguars, with his ankle appearing to turn awkwardly.

After the play ended, though, Jack and Demarcus Robinson got into it. Officials ejected Jack for throwing a punch.

Teammates and coaches had to hold back Jack and escort him off the field into the tunnel following his ejection.

Robinson received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The fisticuffs allowed Mahomes to head to the blue medical tent to get his ankle taped. He did not miss a play.

Pushing and shoving continued on the next down.