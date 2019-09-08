Nick Bosa, Mike Evans, Devin White all active in Tampa

Getty Images

Both the 49ers and Buccaneers came into Sunday with a first-round pick listed as questionable, but neither 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa nor Buccaneers linebacker Devin White will miss the game.

Bosa missed almost all of training camp and the entire preseason with an ankle injury, but signs pointed toward having the second-overall pick in the lineup all week. White was added to the injury report on Saturday due to an illness and reports earlier on Sunday indicated the fifth-overall pick would be in the lineup.

That report said the same thing about wide receiver Mike Evans, who has the same bug that White’s been battling. Evans is also active for the first game of the year.

Wide receiver Scotty Miller, quarterback Blaine Gabbert, safety Justin Evans, linebacker Demone Harris, guard Zack Bailey, tackle Jerald Hawkins and tight end Tanner Hudson are inactive for the Bucs. Defensive back Jimmie Ward, wide receiver Jalen Hurd, wide receiver Trent Taylor, quarterback C.J. Beathard, tight end Kaden Smith, cornerback Jason Verrett and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill.