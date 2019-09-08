Nick Foles is out with shoulder injury

Getty Images

The Gardner Minshew II era is beginning.

Crunched by the Chiefs on the first touchdown throw of Nick Foles‘ Jacksonville career, the Super Bowl LII MVP already has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a shoulder injury.

For the rest of the game, the quarterback for the Jaguars will be Gardner Minshew II.

A former Washington State quarterback who arrived via round six and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting, Minshew emerged as the primary backup to Foles, who signed with Jacksonville as a free agent.

The Jaguars trail, 17-7.