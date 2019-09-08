Pat Shurmur on Daniel Jones: Obvious situation to play him and that’s it

Getty Images

The Giants got pushed around by the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon and they closed out the 35-17 loss by giving first-round pick Daniel Jones his first taste of regular season action.

Jones was 3-of-4 for 17 yards and he lost a fumble at the end of a five-yard scramble in the fourth quarter. Given the timing and the score, it seemed clear that pulling Eli Manning was an acknowledgement that it was garbage time but head coach Pat Shurmur was still asked about a timeline for Jones ascending to the starting lineup.

“Today was an obvious situation in my mind to put him in the game and that’s it,” Shurmur said in his postgame press conference. “I’m not going to play your hypothetical game.”

Manning was 30-of-44 for 306 yards and a touchdown and Shurmur said he “did a lot of really good things” in the loss.