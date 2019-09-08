Rams hang on for 30-27 road win over Panthers

AP

Cam Newton‘s shoulder appeared to be fine, even if his offense wasn’t.

Todd Gurley‘s knee didn’t appear to be 100 percent, but it was good enough.

The Rams got out of Charlotte with a 30-27 win over the Panthers, in a game that was sloppy for both teams.

Gurley finished with 14 carries for 97 yards, and he had a 25-yarder early. But he went long stretches without impacting the game at all, as the Rams leaned toward Malcolm Brown during the first three quarters.

Quarterback Jared Goff was fine but hardly stellar in his first game since his massive contract extension, going 23-of-39 for 186 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Newton was 25-of-38 passing for 239 yards and a late interception. But the Panthers also struggled to find a rhythm, spoiling an impressive day for running back Christian McCaffrey (who had 209 combined yards on 30 touches).

McCaffrey also had two rushing touchdowns, the second on a clever direct snap/fake handoff to Newton.

But they turned the ball over twice, putting them in an early hole that they weren’t able to climb out of.