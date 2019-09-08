Rams up 10-0 after two Panthers turnovers

AP

The Panthers clearly needed more preseason. Wait, the Rams didn’t play in the preseason either.

While neither team looks particularly sharp in the regular season opener in Charlotte, the Rams are at least opportunistic, and up 10-0.

The Panthers have turned it over twice, and the Rams are capitalizing. A fumble by Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (who lost three last year) scuttled a promising early drive by the Panthers.

Then, Cam Newton threw a backward pass toward Moore, which was tipped, and the Rams recovered at the Panthers’ 10-yard line.

Running back Malcolm Brown plowed in for a touchdown two plays later, an easy score in a game in which neither team is particularly sharp.