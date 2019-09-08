Ravens rolling early against the Dolphins

Getty Images

The early returns on the Ravens offense are all going to be positive.

Or else it’s just the Dolphins.

Baltimore ran out to a 7-0 lead on the Dolphins, with an easy looking opening drive.

The Ravens went 89 yards in just eight plays, with the bulk of it coming on a 49-yard rush by new running back Mark Ingram. He pounded in from a yard away from the score.

They clearly plan to run it plenty, as quarterback Lamar Jackson attempted just two short passes (completing both).

This may be the equivalent of a good college team playing a directional school to open the year, but the Ravens appear capable of controlling this game at least on the ground.