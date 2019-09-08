Ravens up 42-10 at halftime, and it’s not that close

AP

The Dolphins were a little frustrated and did a little pushing and shoving, after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took a knee to end the first half.

They should have been happy, as it was their best defensive play of the day.

The Ravens are up 42-10, and the Dolphins’ plan is working perfectly.

There are so many things going wrong for Miami it has to be on purpose, as organizing this kind of calamity would take too much work.

Jackson has a perfect passer rating (158.3) through the first half, as he’s 10-of-11 for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown has four catches for 147 yards himself, including touchdowns on his first two NFL receptions.

But the Ravens are also kind of rubbing it in. Up 35-3 in the second quarter, they called a fake punt, and ran for a 60 yard gain. It was probably unnecessary, but it’s not John Harbaugh’s obligation to have the Dolphins ready.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a touchdown late in the half to become the first player in league history to throw for a score for eight different teams. Of course, that happened way after he offered one up to new Ravens safety Earl Thomas to record an interception for all eight as well.