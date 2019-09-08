Report: Antonio Brown got advice from social media consultants to speed up release

Getty Images

There was a method to Antonio Brown‘s social media madness over the last few days.

As previously reported on PFT, the letter from Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock informing Brown he’d been fined for missing practices was the impetus for the wideout to seek his release from the team and he reportedly didn’t work alone when it came time to force his way out of Oakland.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Brown sought advice from social media consultants about how to find his way to free agency. That effort began with posting the letter from Mayock on Instagram Wednesday, which touched off an argument that led to reports that the Raiders planned to suspend Brown.

Brown didn’t get suspended and apologized on Friday, but was back on social media that night to post a video that featured a taped conversation between him and Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. After the Raiders fined him and moved to void guarantees in his contract on Saturday, Brown went back on social media to ask for his release and it was granted a short time later.

Now Brown is a member of the Patriots and one imagines that he won’t need a consultant to tell him that Bill Belichick would prefer he curtail his social media habits while on the New England roster.