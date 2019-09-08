Report: Falcons fear first-rounder may have broken foot

Getty Images

The Falcons spent a pair of first-round picks on offensive linemen, and just got one of them back on the field.

Now they’ve apparently lost the other one.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the Falcons fear right guard Chris Lindstrom fractured his foot in today’s loss to the Vikings, pending more tests on Monday.

The 14th overall pick was immediately installed at right guard, where he was going to pair with fellow first-rounder Kaleb McGary (who just got back after missing most of the preseason with a heart procedure).

The Falcons replaced him with Wes Schweitzer replaced during the game.