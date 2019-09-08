Report: Rams have “no idea” how Todd Gurley’s knee will hold up

Getty Images

The Rams said this week that they aren’t putting any limitations on running back Todd Gurley‘s playing time as a result of the knee problems he’s been experiencing since late last season, but a report just before their 2019 season gets underway suggests they aren’t all that confident about his condition.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the team is going into the game “blind” because they have “no idea” how Gurley’s knee will respond to game action in Week One or any of the weeks to come. Like most Rams regulars, Gurley did not play in any preseason games this summer.

Gurley missed the final two games of the 2018 regular season and saw his workload curtailed in the postseason because of knee problems. His trainer said this offseason that there is an “arthritic component” to Gurley’s knee injury, but Gurley did not confirm that.

Malcolm Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson are the alternatives to Gurley in the Rams backfield.