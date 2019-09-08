Ryan Fitzpatrick: Never good to be embarrassed like that

Getty Images

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has started a lot of games for a lot of teams, but few of them have looked as ugly as his first start as a member of the Dolphins.

Miami lost 59-10 to the Ravens on Sunday in a performance that lived down to the very worst predictions about what this Dolphins team would look like this season. The outing was so disastrous that PFT has learned Dolphins players are calling their agents about trying to find a way off the team as soon as possible.

“It’s never good to be embarrassed like that, especially at this level,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Palm Beach Post. “What we had talked about: nobody is going to feel sorry for you and your situation. That’s what happens. You go out there and if you don’t execute, you’re going to get beat bad like that.”

Fitzpatrick was 14-of-29 for 185 yards, a touchdown and an interception before being pulled so Josh Rosen could play the rest of the way. Head coach Brian Flores said that Fitzpatrick will start again against the Patriots next week in what may be another ugly afternoon for the Dolphins.