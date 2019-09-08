Sammy Watkins scores his third touchdown

Getty Images

Sammy Watkins had only three touchdowns in 10 games last season. He has three today in a little more than three quarters against the Jaguars.

Watkins has scored on passes of 68, 49 and 3 yards from Patrick Mahomes.

His last one, which came with 10:56 remaining, has given the Chiefs a 37-13 lead.

Watkins has a career-high 198 yards, which is the fifth-most in team history.

It is doubtful he will get any more with the Chiefs holding a commanding lead, but go ahead and give him AFC offensive player of the week.

Watkins has made his mark with Tyreek Hill out with a shoulder injury. Hill caught two passes for 16 yards before departing on a cart in the first half.