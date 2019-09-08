Seahawks and Bengals get offense in gear, eventually

AP

Early on, the Seahawks looked like a team that could use a cup of coffee.

They found one, even if it wasn’t as strong as they’ve had in the past.

The Seahawks took a 7-3 lead on the Bengals late in the second quarter, after finally getting something going when they had the ball.

Chris Carson‘s touchdown run capped a field-position 49-yard drive, after the Seahawks gained a net negative-1 yard on their first three drives.

The Bengals haven’t had much luck of it on their own in Zac Taylor’s first game as a head coach. New Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has made a few plays early, apparently excited to be out of Houston.

The Bengals immediately answered with a quick 75-yard drive of their own, with John Ross catching a 33-yard flea flicker for the touchdown, as both teams showed their first signs of life.