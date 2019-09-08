Seahawks hang on to beat the Bengals

AP

The Bengals have made what appears to be significant progress.

They are not ready, however, to go into Seattle and win.

The Seahawks held on for a 21-20 win over Cincinnati, thanks to some timely running by Chris Carson and just enough offense of their own.

Russell Wilson threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, but they had six three-and-outs and lacked what you’d call rhythm in the passing game. But Carson saved his biggest run for the fourth quarter, with a 21-yard third-down conversion which burned just enough clock.

The Bengals, on the other hand, looked better losing.

Quarterback Andy Dalton threw for a career-high 418 yards, and wide receiver John Ross had a career high 158 yards (his previous best was 52) and two touchdowns.

Already playing with wide receiver A.J. Green, the Bengals also lost running back Joe Mixon to a right ankle injury, leaving them short on options late, but rookie coach Zac Taylor has them looking competent in the passing game.