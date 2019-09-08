Seahawks hang on to beat the Bengals

The Bengals have made what appears to be significant progress.

They are not ready, however, to go into Seattle and win.

The Seahawks held on for a 21-20 win over Cincinnati, thanks to some timely running by Chris Carson and just enough offense of their own.

Russell Wilson threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, but they had six three-and-outs and lacked what you’d call rhythm in the passing game. But Carson saved his biggest run for the fourth quarter, with a 21-yard third-down conversion which burned just enough clock.

The Bengals, on the other hand, looked better losing.

Quarterback Andy Dalton threw for a career-high 418 yards, and wide receiver John Ross had a career high 158 yards (his previous best was 52) and two touchdowns.

Already playing with wide receiver A.J. Green, the Bengals also lost running back Joe Mixon to a right ankle injury, leaving them short on options late, but rookie coach Zac Taylor has them looking competent in the passing game.

  4. Andy Dalton and the Bengals were robbed.

    The game ending “fumble” was not a fumble.

    The nfl is garbage.

  5. Even though they lost, the Bengals looked much improved, even without Green and Mixon, who was injured early.

  7. Andy Dalton has the 27th most game winning drives in nfl history*

    *WITHOUT any help from nfl officiating

  9. That “fumble” was clearly an incomplete pass. Al Riveron and his gang in New York showing us early on, they aren’t afraid to call it the way they want it to be. Might as well get used to it, this is only the beginning.

  11. The Bengals are gonna win games this season..Clearly Marvin Lewis is out.

    Forget about that fumble call. These Refs make mistakes. Its going to happen again.
    The game tho was stinkin entertaining.

    Zach Taylor is looking good so far

  13. Lol…don’t fumble at the end if you want to win. Seattle did all they could to give that one away, yet (as they always do) Cincy “Bungled” it. Side note: DK Metcalf had some big plays in this game…I like what I saw from the kid.

  14. They weren’t going to win again but what the hell was that last call. That was horrible. That being said I didn’t expect that kind of performance today. Dalton had a career high in pass yards and completions in his first game. It was needed because the run blocking was bad bad bad. Andre Smith was pretty bad at LT today. Hart wasn’t horrible. Sure need Jonah Williams and Glenn. I still don’t know what Randy Bullock does for you. He can’t be trusted over 45 yards. Just some bad luck on some things and a couple costly penalties. Was encouraging to see John Ross get out from underneath Marvin Lewis sabotaging him. I don’t think this is a playoff team this year but I’m excited about the season with some new direction. I saw legit good effort today. Pretty impressive since Seattle is undefeated at home under Carroll in September.

