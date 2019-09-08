Stefon Diggs expected to play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Vikings came into the first weekend of the 2019 NFL season with a sizable question mark in their receiving corps.

Stefon Diggs missed practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury before returning to take part in Thursday and Friday’s practices on a limited basis. That led the team to list him as questionable to play against the Falcons on Sunday.

It looks like the answer to that question will be a positive one for the Vikings. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Diggs is expected to be in the lineup of the season opener.

Assuming Diggs does get the nod, he’ll be in the starting lineup with Adam Thielen while Chad Beebe, Olabisi Johnson and Josh Doctson round out the receiver group for Minnesota.