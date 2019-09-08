Suspicions grow that Antonio Brown to the Patriots didn’t happen out of the blue on Saturday

Posted by Mike Florio on September 8, 2019, 10:45 AM EDT
The Steelers were determined not to trade receiver Antonio Brown to the Patriots or to any other team in the AFC North. And now, of course, Antonio Brown plays for the Patriots.

Both Adam Schefter of ESPN and Mike Giardi of NFL Network report that the Patriots did indeed try to trade for Brown in March, but the Steelers resisted their overtures. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the Patriots actually offered a first-round pick for Brown.

While the only good news is that the Steelers won’t have to face Brown tonight in New England, the Patriots get a major boost. And they get Brown without giving up trade compensation, without paying Brown $30 million in guaranteed money, and with a potential compensatory draft pick in 2021, if Brown leaves in free agency after this season.

That guaranteed money Brown has lost in Oakland becomes the strongest argument against the notion that the trade to Oakland and inevitable release by the Raiders was part of a broader plan to get Brown to New England. Brown will get a $9 million signing bonus, a base salary close to the minimum for his level of service, and incentives worth another $5 million or so. That’s a far cry from $30 million.

But while it may not have been planned from the get-go, once the proverbial Rubicon was crossed in Oakland (as a league source told PFT, the fine letter from G.M. Mike Mayock was the tipping point), it’s fair to wonder whether things were said behind the scenes regarding hypothetical interest in a hypothetical acquisition of a hypothetical player who may be available, hypothetically. The fact that the deal came together so quickly fuels that speculation — especially given the financial commitment made by the Patriots.

Remember when everyone believed running back LeGarrette Blount misbehaved his way out of Pittsburgh, knowing that the Patriots would welcome him back? Remember when Blount was pressed on that subject and didn’t deny it? Those same suspicions are wafting now, and even though Brown won’t be on the field or on the sidelines tonight in New England, it gives an added flavor to one of the best rivalries in football.

  3. LeGarrette Blount had to go through the waiver process and any team with an inferior record to the Patriots, had the opportunity to select him.

  4. Shady things always coming from Foxboro. First with Gordon. I thought suspensions got longer as the player continued to get suspended (or at least that’s what happened with Gordon in Cleveland) and he’s playing this year. Now Brown signing with the pats almost to the hour he was able to sign with the team. Then the usualy sweep it under the rug treatment with the Patriots and multiple cheating infractions dating back to Goodells first year as commish. It’s not hating on the patriots, this is the reality of the Patriot organization and the NFL.

  5. He was a free agent and any team could have signed him. They got a deal done in 6 hours. Any good agent would have the parameters of a deal outlined the only thing to negotiate was the guarantee. He got the same money he had in Oakland, $15.9 for the first year there and $15 million in NE for 15 games

  7. Leader of the circus right there. Looks like the racist remark has already been swept under the bus. If this were the other way around, the racial remark would be front and center, Mayock would be out of a job, and Jesse Jackson would be in Oakland holding a rally right now. This is 2019 America folks.

  8. Hopefully this will be the stone that catches the Patriots in their dirty ass ways I hope they get what’s coming to I really do have been cheating for years and getting away with it the NFL just lets him get away with it cuz there’s a Patriots well I hope this is the stone that broke the camel’s back and like I said I hope Brown gets what’s coming to him to I hope they 0-16

  9. It’s not a conspiracy when it is 100% true. It is just difficult to prove, which is why the patriots did it. They (and really any team wanting to get an edge), will do anything to stay ahead of the competition. The patriots didn’t win 6 super bowls because they were vastly superior to other teams when it comes to evaluating players in the draft or fa, they are just simply the best at acquiring what they need to fill in the shortfalls.

  13. I have no doubt that Drew Rosenhaus reached out to see if New England might have interest if things didn’t work out in Oakland. Once he received positive inquiries .. AB blew it up. What is pathetic is how Jon Gruden kissed Antonio Brown’s butt just to so he would show up. Even AB thought it was pathetic, hence he was secretly recording him.

  14. Yes, a giant conspiracy to take half the money in exchange for enduring the onslaught of conspiracy theory journalists pounding their heads for this morning’s copy.

  16. Other New England area teams cheat a lot as well. The Boston Red Sox have had a couple of major cheating scandals the past few years as well. Guess they picked a few thing up from Foxborough.

  17. So the Pats had interest in him when he was being shopped. The Steelers refused to consider any negotiation from them.

    He becomes available and the Pats jump on it.

    Since its the Pats there must be something nefarious going on, right? Get a grip.

  18. The Patriot way. This is going to be a distraction for the Pats all year. A lot of NFL fans are screaming for blood.

  19. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the Patriots actually offered a first-round pick for Brown.

    ——————————————-

    If this were true then why didn’t the Patriots offer the Raiders the same offer of a first round pick for AB right after they acquired him from Pittsburgh? The Raiders would have jumped at the opportunity to turn a 3rd and 5th into a 1st. Giving the Raiders three more 1st round picks in the 2020 draft.

  21. If the Pats offered a first round pick in March and Rosenhaus knew it, then they didn’t need to say a single word for AB to know that there was an opportunity in New England.

  23. Indisputable axiom of the NFL: If the Pats were involved there was some level of cheating involved— the Patriot way…

  24. I wonder what it’s like for the other 31, knowing your season is over before it even kicked off. Nah, just kiddin’….:)

  27. “Best rivalry “??? Tom Brady is 7-2 against the Tomlin coached Steelers, that’s not much of a rival to me!
    Can’t wait to see banner # SIX go up, no other team has won SIX Super Bowls with only ONE QB.

  30. Yes, an absolute conspiracy that Brown was in on. He and his agent, along with the Patriots hatched a plan to sign for half the money.

    His agent is brilliant, once things started blowing up in Oakland, Rosenhaus programmed the Patriots number in his phone.

  32. If multiple teams had offers why is it a scandal the Patriots had one too? The only thing to negotiate was the guarantee any good agent would have the parameters of a contract ready.

  33. I am no AB fan but I love how he stuck it to the Steelers. Under Tomlin he had 1 of the Best QB’s Big Ben, Best RB Bell and Receiver Brown and did nothing. I wish AB takes NE to 7 SB’s in 20 year what it took the Steelers 55 to achieve.

  38. We all see what’s in the future… Brown has a great year in New England and then becomes a free agent and the top paid receiver in football. He sure knows how to play it out.

  40. So Brady is so cool by allowing the Pats to structure his deals so they have cap room to make the team better, right? Doesn’t this mean they spend to the cap or very close to it? How do they have $15MM sitting there?

  42. So let’s see if I have this right… People think that Brown purposely walked away from $50m ($30m guaranteed) because he preferred to only make $15m ($9m guaranteed). Some people are so jealous of the Patriots that they’ll make up the most ridiculous nonsense… Just like Trippin’ Tomlin claiming the Pats have a secret weather machine.

  46. As you mention, part of this conspiracy would involve Brown taking a lot less money, at least in the short term. That’s one aspect makes this less plausible. Brown’s behavior has been erratic for a while, but would be leave millions on the table to get on a better team?

    The Jets tampered with Parcells and Curtis Martin. That’s how BB ended up their with the NYJ in the first place. The Patriots tampered with BB to get him back in NE. The teams basically traded first round picks back and forth. This stuff does go on, as some mentioned will likely be hard to prove.

  47. The NFL is slowly turning into the WWE. Oversized egos, scripted drama, and men acting like cartoon characters for the sake of attention. Pathetic!

  48. The freaking Colts could have offered AB $50 million to play for them this season because they have a ridiculous amount of cap space but they didn’t (idiots). Rosenhaus has a job to maximize the $$$ for his clients and behold this time it was the Pats. Enough with these jealous petty conspiracies.

  50. No conspiracy required. Everyone knows that Pats go to the SB on average every other year and that they need wide receiver help. So any player wanting to get to a SB may do whatever they think it takes to get there.

    But Blount had to go through waivers and every team had a shot at him, and other teams could have made Brown an offer he couldn’t refuse financially. But with his rep / rap being what it was, teams were hesitant while Belichick was ready to pounce.

  51. So you’re saying that AB orchestrated his departure from the Raiders in order to join the one team that the Steelers wouldn’t trade him to, thereby creating a tampering but not really situation in which the Patriots cheated and got away with it, again?

    I’m shocked, I tell you, shocked! Well not that shocked.
    #tampering

  53. Only the fan word saw this yet Godel continues to sit on his fingers oh that’s right NE may be involved hands off.

  54. Not cheating, losers say that. It’s staying a step or 15 steps ahead of the competition. Patriots were down their number 1 draft pick at receiver so if the opportunity arises you have to go for it. That’s what they do. Can’t fault them at all for that. And if Brown behaves he’ll get the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl and another rich payday next year. Crazy, like a fox!

