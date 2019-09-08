Taco Charlton, Trysten Hill among Cowboys inactives

Getty Images

The Cowboys kept former first-round choice Taco Charlton on their 53-player roster, but the defensive end won’t play in the season opener.

The Cowboys listed Charlton, the 28th overall choice in 2017, among their inactives.

Charlton started only seven of 27 games his first two seasons, making four sacks and one forced fumble.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the team’s second-round choice this spring, also is inactive.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are safety Darian Thompson (ankle), safety Donovan Wilson (ankle), linebacker Luke Gifford (ankle), center Adam Redmond and guard Brandon Knight.

The Giants’ inactives are quarterback Alex Tanney, receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), tight end Garrett Dickerson (quadriceps), offensive tackle Chad Slade, offensive lineman Eric Smith and running back Paul Perkins.