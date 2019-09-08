Teammates aren’t pleased with Adrian Peterson’s planned deactivation

Posted by Mike Florio on September 8, 2019, 9:13 AM EDT
Washington got one of the free-agent steals of the year in 2018, signing running back Adrian Peterson in late August and watching him become the team’s offensive MVP for the season.

This time around, they clearly have buyer’s remorse, after giving Peterson a $1.5 million signing bonus and another $1 million in salary to stay with the team and, for now, not using him at all.

They may have a bigger issue than wasted money, however, now that news has trickled out that Peterson will be inactive on Sunday against the Eagles. Teammates, per a league source, are even more upset with the decision to not dress Peterson than Peterson is. Regarded by some as the best back in training camp, the question was supposed to be how many touches Peterson would lose to second-year second rounder Derrius Guice, not whether one of them would be standing on the sidelines in street clothes on game day.

And Guice, who tore an ACL in the 2018 preseason, will get his official NFL baptism without the safety net of a top-five left tackle in Trent Williams, who continues to hold out.

But as the dysfunctional team continues to do dysfunctional things, they got one thing right: Washington has yet to name team captains for 2019. Last year, the team captains were announced before the season-opening game. This year, if a vote were held before the news that Peterson won’t be dressing on Sunday, he quite possibly would have secured a “C”.

He still might do so anyway — if the votes are counted in the same numbers as they are cast.

14 responses to “Teammates aren’t pleased with Adrian Peterson’s planned deactivation

  This isn't dysfunction. It's necessary due to the fact that AP doesn't play special teams. With Jordan Reed down they needed to make roster adjustments and needed Smallwood on the active roster because he plays teams. Thanks for making more out of this than necessary.

  4. Chris M says:
    September 8, 2019 at 9:20 am

    No. You don't bench your starting back and "training camp MVP" for a special teams consideration….

    ===================

    No. You don’t bench your starting back and “training camp MVP” for a special teams consideration….

  5. Upset lol, a) these players havent been paying attention since this was a possibility and b) players dont make coaching decisions i thought many knew that already lol.

  6. I’m all for Guise starting but as he’s never played a regular season game before and is just coming off major surgery, I think having a solid back for him to platoon with would have been a better decision…Gruden makes some questionable decisions. Unless Guise blows up, Gruden is gonna get second guessed here

  7. This is such a political move. They don’t want Adrian to challenge their top draft pick and hope in Guice and having Adrian rip out another 90 yarder isn’t going to help their cause. Just release AD already and let him find another home

  8. Mark Bulloch of The Athletic Washington said on September 4th (or 5th) that AP would be inactive, Washington might only suit up 2 RBs on Sunday, and the team was considering CUTTING AP if Guice does well.

  9. Sure Guice could be a good player and it’s best to play younger guys on a rebuilding team but there is no reason AP shouldn’t get some touches especially with Guice coming back from a torn ACL

  11. Best RB in the last 20 years to grace the field. And he will retire in his rightful place as a Minnesota Viking.

  14. “This isn’t dysfunction. It’s necessary due to the fact that AP doesn’t play special teams.”
    ______________

    You’re trying to tell me competent teams with a 53-man roster have to deactivate starting running backs because of a single injury to a special teamer?

