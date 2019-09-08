Titans silence the hype around the Browns

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns were the most-hyped team of the NFL offseason. The Tennessee Titans had other ideas.

In a surprising upset that may have some in Cleveland muttering “Same old Browns,” the Titans went to Cleveland and easily handled Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham and Company. The final was 43-13 in a game that saw the Titans take complete control in the second half.

The Browns played sloppy, penalty-filled football, and head coach Freddie Kitchens will take plenty of criticism for that. Cleveland did not look ready to play.

Tennessee, on the other hand, looked focused. Marcus Mariota was efficient passing the ball, and it helped that receiver A.J. Brown made big plays and running back Derrick Henry took a short pass and rumbled for a 75-yard touchdown.

One game hardly proves that the Browns are overrated, and no one doubts that there’s plenty of talent on that roster. But it doesn’t appear that a talented roster has turned into a good team yet. These Browns are certainly miles ahead of the Hue Jackson Browns, but there’s still a lot of work to do. They need to do it and do it soon, or else this team will be a major disappointment in Cleveland.