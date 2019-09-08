Todd Gurley not playing much of a role for the Rams

Getty Images

The Rams are hanging onto a 23-20 lead over the Panthers in the fourth quarter.

But it’s not thanks to Todd Gurley.

The running back has played a negligible role for the Rams so far, with six carries for 33 yards and one catch for 4 yards through three quarters.

Malcolm Brown is getting the bulk of the carries (11 so far), and it seems clear the Rams aren’t quite sure what they have in Gurley because of his problematic knee.

The Panthers just got back into the game thanks to a blocked punt deep in the Rams’ territory, and Christian McCaffrey‘s second touchdown run of the day. Unlike Gurley, he’s getting plenty of action today (23 touches so far).