Tyreek Hill is having tests on injured collarbone

Not long after Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles exited Sunday’s game with what reportedly is a broken collarbone, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill exited the same game with what, for now, is an injured collarbone.

Per a league source, Hill is undergoing tests to determined the extent of the injury.

A fracture means a multi-week absence. The worse the break, the longer the duration of the recovery — and the greater the likelihood for surgery.

Hill had one carry for five yards and two catches for 16 before exiting. If he’s out next week, Mecole Hardman coud end up having a much bigger role in the offense.