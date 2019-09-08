Tyreek Hill questionable with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Kansas City lists him as questionable to return.

Hill had two catches for 16 yards before departing.

He was injured on his second catch, which went for 8 yards. Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey tackled Hill, who immediately reacted as if he were in pain.

The Chiefs have done just fine without him so far, leading 17-7 after the first quarter.

Patrick Mahomes is 8-for-9 for 211 yards and two touchdowns, with Sammy Watkins catching four passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Did we mention that was in the first quarter?

LeSean McCoy has two carries for 15 yards.