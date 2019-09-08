Vernon Davis scores for Washington; DeSean Jackson gets penalty

AP

Washington had trouble scoring on opening drives last season. It had no problem in the season opener against the Eagles, going 80 yards in seven plays and 4:06.

Vernon Davis had the play of the day so far, catching a pass from Case Keenum, hurdling Ronald Darby and then splitting two defenders.

He went for a 48-yard score.

Davis’ touchdown, the 63rd of his career, moved him past Shannon Sharpe on the all-time list for tight ends.

Washington has dominated Philadelphia thus far, gaining 147 yards to the Eagles’ 19. Keenum is 8-for-9 for 136 yards and a touchdown, and Washington has a 10-0 lead.

Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson earned an unnecessary roughness penalty for fighting Quinton Dunbar.