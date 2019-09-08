Vikings lose a pass interference challenge

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer learned the hard way how strict the league officiating office is going to be about overturning pass interference penalties on replay.

After the Vikings were called for a questionable pass interference penalty today against the Falcons, Zimmer challenged, as coaches are able to do on pass interference for the first time this season. But his challenge was unsuccessful, as the ruling on the field stood.

Former NFL head of officiating Dean Blandino said on the FOX broadcast that if there’s any question at all, the officiating department won’t overturn the call on the field.

“It’s gonna have to be blatantly obvious that there’s no contact,” Blandino said.

The penalty actually didn’t hurt the Vikings in the end because Matt Ryan threw an interception in the end zone two plays later. The Vikings are crushing the Falcons 21-0.