Vikings make a statement, smash Falcons

Getty Images

Two of the NFC’s more disappointing teams from 2018 met today in Minnesota. One of them made a statement that 2019 will be a rebound season.

The Vikings absolutely dominated the Falcons today, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looking back. Minnesota led 28-0 with less than 10 minutes to play before a couple of garbage-time touchdowns made the final score 28-12.

The Vikings’ offensive line gave Dalvin Cook plenty of room to run, and when Cook didn’t have room he was running Falcons over. Alexander Mattison also played well in relief of Cook as the Vikings had exactly the kind of run-focused attack that coach Mike Zimmer has been saying he wants. Quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t do much, but he didn’t need to.

The Falcons, on the other hand, couldn’t find much room to run, as Devonta Freeman was bottled up for most of the game. Matt Ryan was twice intercepted by Anthony Harris, and Julio Jones was a non-factor.

Both the Vikings and the Falcons entered last season with hopes of contending for the Super Bowl, and both teams missed the playoffs. Both teams need to bounce back this season, and the Vikings look a whole lot closer than the Falcons.