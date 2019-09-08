With Antonio Brown, Patriots now Vegas favorites to win the Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Patriots are the favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

After Antonio Brown agreed to terms with New England on Saturday, the Vegas odds changed to list the Patriots as the favorites. At Caesars Sportsbook the Patriots’ odds of winning the Super Bowl moved from 13-2 to 4-1, and there was similar movement at other sports books.

The Chiefs had been the favorites at 6-1 but are now second to the Patriots in Super Bowl championship odds.

Brown can’t play for the Patriots tonight when they open their season against his old team, the Steelers. But if he’s willing to buy in to the Patriot Way and committed to playing for the rest of the season, then New England has just added one of the best offensive playmakers in the league. It’s easy to see why so many people believe that Brown will get his first ring in five months, and Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will win Super Bowl No. 7 together.